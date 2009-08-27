Rehr Lands At Leading Authorities

Former NAB President David Rehr has been named a senior advisor to Washington-based association consultant Leading Authorities, which provides speakers--journalists, former members of Congress--and otherwise organizes member fly-ins for advocacy groups including associations, chambers of commerce and nonprofits.

That appointment was announced Thursday by company president Mark French.

Rehr will advise on management and production, event design, and other services.

In addition to overseeing NAB, which includes one of the world's largest conventions and annual Washington member fly-ins, Rehr is a former head of the National Beer Wholesalers.

Rehr exited NAB last May. His successor has yet to be named.