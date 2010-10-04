Regis and Nantz to Co-Host B&C Hall of Fame

LIVE! with Regis and Kelly host

Regis Philbin will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the 2010 Broadcasting and

Cable Hall of Fame gala, while Jim Nantz has also signed on as Special Guest

Host. The duo will take the stage when the event celebrates its 20th

anniversary on Wednesday, October 27 at New York's Waldorf-Astoria.

Honorees at the event will include BMI president

and CEO Del Bryant; Time Warner Cable COO Landel Hobbs; Hearst Entertainment

& Syndication founder and former president Raymond Joslin; Meredith Local

Media Group president Paul Karpowicz; BET Networks chairman and CEO Debra Lee;

CBS News and Sports president Sean McManus; Fox Broadcasting Company president

of sales and Fox Television EVP Jon Nesvig; Ponturo Management Group CEO Tony

Ponturo; ID, Military Channel and HD Theater president and GM Henry Schleiff; and

Comcast Cable EVP and CTO Tony Werner.

Also being honored this year are Procter &

Gamble and its former executive Robert Wehling, as well as NBC's Today Show.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Broadcasters

Foundation of America and City of Hope.