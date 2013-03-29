Regional Sports Net MLB Ad Sales Pacing Ahead of Last Season's Record

With the Major League Baseball telecast season set to begin

in earnest on Monday, ad sales for the baseball telecasts on regional sports

networks around the country are pacing double-digit percentages ahead of last

year, according to Kyle Sherman, executive VP of Home Team Sports, a division

of Fox Sports Media Group.

HTS sells advertising for RSN telecasts for every major

league team except the Toronto Blue Jays. Sherman says not only are ad sales

for the MLB telecasts pacing 15-20% ahead of last year at this time, but 24 of

the 25 largest advertisers on RSN MLB telecasts last year have returned to the

fold again. On top of that, major ad spenders such as Taco Bell, T-Mobile,

Chase, Procter & Gamble and Bridgestone-Firestone are among the new

marketers who have jumped heavily into the RSN baseball telecasts for this

season.

While two-thirds of the RSN advertising for MLB is usually

sold prior to the start of the season, Sherman says the total ad inventory

already sold for this season is approaching 80%, although that number varies by

team and market.

Why are the RSNs so much in demand by marketers? According

to Nielsen data, 20 of the 29 RSNs for which HTS sells advertising beat ESPN in

local primetime household ratings last season. On top of that, nine of the RSNs

were the most-watched networks in primetime—including broadcast and cable

networks—in their local markets last baseball season.

Nielsen data shows that Fox Sports Detroit, home RSN for the

American League champion Detroit Tigers, averaged a 4.56 household rating in

that market, compared to ESPN's 1.07, a difference of 326%. On Root Sports

Pittsburgh, the household rating was 3.97, compared to ESPN's 0.95, a

difference of 318%. Fox Sports Ohio, which televises the Cincinnati Reds games,

had a rating of 4.28, compared to ESPN's 1.20, a 257% difference. And on Fox Sports

Midwest, which televises the St. Louis Cardinals games, the rating was 4.24,

compared to ESPN's 1.35, or a 239% difference.

RSN ratings for NESN in Boston, Comcast Sports Net in

Philadelphia, Fox Sports Wisconsin, CSN Bay Area, FS Southwest, Sun Sports,

Root Sports Northwest, MASN in the Baltimore/D.C. market and FS Arizona, all

scored significantly higher ratings for their local baseball telecasts than

ESPN.

Sherman says the ratings are so much higher for the RSNs

because the fans who watch their local teams every night are more passionate

and engaged during the season. And with each RSN carrying an average of 150

games of their local MLB teams, they get into the habit of watching nightly on

a consistent basis.

"Local fans have a deeper attachment to their teams and this

leads to higher engagement levels and more viewership," Sherman says.

That local passion and the accompanying numbers, Sherman

adds, have been the big driver in not only getting last season's biggest

advertisers to return, but also in securing a bunch of top-notch new

advertisers.

Some RSNs like those televising the Detroit Tigers,

Cincinnati Reds, Texas Rangers, St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants

are almost sold out for the season.

Among ad categories showing growth this season, according to

Sherman, are the already-strong auto category where Volkswagen and Audi have

significantly increased the ad spending. The consumer packaged goods category

has also shown some growth with P&G coming in toting brands such as Old

Spice and Head & Shoulders. Other categories with increased spending

include financial services, insurance and fast food.

The list of major advertisers that have returned from last

season includes AT&T, MillerCoors, Subway, Southwest Airlines, General

Motors, Burger King, Jiffy Lube, Supercuts, Wendy's, Geico, Pfizer, Jack in the

Box, Chili's, Southeast Toyota, Hyundai, CenturyLink, Combe Inc. and Sonic.

Sherman says a major selling point to marketers is that

while consumer viewing habits are fragmenting in entertainment programming,

that has not been the case in the local TV sports marketplace. Fans are still

attached to their local teams and with virtually every game televised, they can

easily get into the habit of watching almost every night.

Sherman adds that the loyalty the viewers show to their

teams also rubs off on their attitudes toward the advertisers who are in the

game telecasts every night.

"There is a fan base for the national sports telecasts but

most viewers are only passionate if their local teams are in those telecasts,"

Sherman says.

Home Team Sports, he says, can put packages together where

advertisers can reach viewers of either one team's games or all 29 available

teams. He acknowledges that the cost-per-thousand ad rates for the RSN buys can

be more expensive than national buys, but he says reaching the targeted,

emotionally engaged local fans makes up for the difference in cost.

Another selling point for the RSNs, Sherman says, is that

there is more flexibility in the local markets to do different things with

sponsorships. He says in some markets the RSNs have run on-screen graphics

features during the games that are sponsored by a particular advertiser.

AT&T sponsors a viewer poll during games with the results shown later in

the telecast. MillerCoors sponsors on-screen features labeled the Cold Hard

Facts.

Fox broadcast network televises both Saturday afternoon and

Saturday primetime MLB games and Sherman says Home Team Sports will work

together with the Fox Sports sales department to put packages together both on

the national and local levels. He said one such package was done for ADT.

Sherman adds that because advertisers on the RSN MLB

telecasts can reach a segment of viewers who might not be watching national

broadcast or cable TV entertainment programming on those nights, this has

become another selling point to make with marketers.

"This has enabled us to go after some broadcast

and cable TV entertainment programming dollars and to bring in some

non-traditional sports advertisers," he says.