Net loss also grew at Regent Communications Inc. The Covington, Ky.-based owner/operator of 40 radio stations reported last Monday that its loss went from $1.4 million in the first quarter of 1999 to $3.8 million in 1Q 2000 on revenue that grew 65.4%, to $7.5 million.

Meanwhile, BCF was up 143%, to $1.7 million. "We remain focused on improving our results and creating market-leading station clusters" in midsize and small markets," Regent Chairman Terry Jacobs said.