Regency Television Shutting Its Doors

Regency Television is shutting its doors after a 10-year run.

A joint venture between Regency Enterprises and Fox Television Studios, the company told employees the news late Thursday.

Its television properties have included Malcolm in the Middle and The Bernie Mac Show.

The news came nearly one month to the day former studio head Robin Schwartz departed to assume the role of president of OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network. That move led to speculation about the company’s future.

Regency Television had just five employees remaining.

The move comes as a result of both partners in the JV looking at other opportunities. FTVS continues to explore international production partnerships along with its basic-cable strategy, while Regency was said to have cooled on television since Hutch Parker came on as chairman with Bob Harper this May.

The future for the few projects the company had in development is still being sorted out.