Reese named CEO at ACTV

David Reese, president of ACTV, has been named to

the additional position of chief executive officer, succeeding William Samuels.

Reese, 45, will assume day-to-day responsibility for all ACTV business activities, and

overseeing the strategic direction of the company.

Samuels, 58, ACTV chairman and CEO since 1994, remains as chairman of the interactive TV company. Samuels called Reese, who joined ACTV in 1988, "the right man at the right time to lead ACTV." - Richard Tedesco