Reed Hastings Snaps Up $20 Million in Netflix Stock

With Netflix stock tumbling 45% from nearly $700-per-share price it stood at just three months ago, co-CEO Reed Hastings made a power move, paying $20 million to gobble up an additional 50,000 shares.

Also: Netflix Shocks -- Shocks! -- Investors by Forecasting Only 2.5 Million Customer Adds in Q1

The purchase was revealed in documents filed to the Securities Exchange Commission.

Hastings' purchase was made on January 23-24, just a few days after a disclosure in Netflix's Q4 earnings report -- that subscriber growth will likely fall to around 2.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 -- sent Netflix investors running for the doors.

Also: Did Wall Street Just Give Up on the Streaming Wars?

Netflix share prices rebounded 10% on January 27, when hedge funder William Ackman purchased 3.1 million company shares, worth about $1 billion.

Netflix share prices were trading at around $427 a share as of after-hours activity on the Nasdaq Monday. They had surpassed $690 a share back in October. ■