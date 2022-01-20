Netflix Shocks -- Shocks! -- Investors by Forecasting Only 2.5 Million Customer Adds in Q1

Netflix missed its fourth-quarter forecasts by narrow margins, adding 8.3 million subscribers globally, vs. predictions of 8.5 million, and generating $7.09 billion in revenue, up 16% year over year (vs. guidance of $7.12 million).

Still, coming off a quarter in which it launched its most successful show of all time, Squid Game, and two of its most popular movies ever, Red Notice and Don't Look Up, Netflix sent investors running for the exits, predicting Q1 growth of just 2.5 million subscribers. (Netflix added 4 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2021.)

As of 4:45 p.m. EST, the company's stock is down nearly 18.5% in after-hours trading.

For the full 2021, Netflix grew "paid net adds" (i.e. customers) by 18 million globally, vs. 37 million in the quarantine-fueled 2020. But growth in the U.S. and Canada was actually bigger in 2021 -- 1.2 million vs. 900,000 in 2020.

Netflix ended 2021 with 221.8 million paid customers globally, making it far and away the world's biggest streaming service operator.

Netflix just announced its first price increase in over a year, raising the price of its most premium tier to $20 a month. ■