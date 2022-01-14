Netflix Hoists First North American Price Hike Since October 2020

Netflix has raised the price of all its tiers in the U.S., with its standard, two-screens-at-once, HD plan rising from $13.99 to $15.49 a month.

Notably, Netflix's most popular plan now costs more than the ad-free version of HBO Max.

The premium 4K, four-screen plan has been upped to $19.99 a month from $17.99, while the basic, HD single-screen tier has been increased to $9.99 a month from $8.99.

With prices in Canada also going up, its Netflix's first North American price increase since October 2020.

Netflix said existing users will experience the price increases gradually, with customers given 30-day notices over time.

“We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options,” the company said in a statement. “As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.”

Netflix, which is looking for break-even free cash flow in 2022, plans to spend around $17 billion on content this year, up 25% from 2021. ■