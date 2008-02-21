Reed Elsevier Puts Reed Business Information Up for Sale

Anglo-Dutch company Reed Elsevier announced Thursday that it placed Reed Business Information, the company’s publishing arm, up for sale.

Broadcasting & Cable is among the titles operated by the division, as well as Variety, Multichannel News, Publishers Weekly and New Scientist.

Reed Business CEO Gerard van de Aast said the move was made “to move away from advertising-driven revenue models and focus on subscription-based models.”

No talks have been scheduled with potential buyers, nor has a timetable been set.