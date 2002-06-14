Redstone denies Blockbuster conspiracy

Associated Press reports that during more than four hours of testimony Thursday, Viacom Inc. chairman Sumner Redstone said Blockbuster Inc., a Viacom

subsidiary, worked aggressively to win customers away from smaller companies in

the video-rental market, but it did not orchestrate an illegal plan to drive

them under.

"We wanted to get as much business as we could, away from anybody. There's

nothing wrong with that, as long as we didn't do it in a wrong way," he said.

Three independent video retailers have sued

Blockbuster and some top Hollywood studios over an alleged conspiracy relating to how the large

retailer obtained videotapes.

The plaintiffs said

Blockbuster gained an improper competitive advantage as a result of deals that provided

it with more copies of coveted films at far lower prices.

Joining Dallas-based Blockbuster and Viacom as defendants are the home-video

divisions of Paramount Pictures, Columbia TriStar, The Walt Disney Co., Universal and 20th Century

Fox.