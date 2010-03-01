Reddington Joins PBS to Head Online Giving Effort

PBS is looking to boost fundraising and find new revenue

sources.

Brian Reddington, former director of institutional

advancement for the Smithsonian Institution, has joined PBS as senior VP of

development, to head up that effort.

Among his charters is to boost online giving.

PBS wants to create new programs to build kids' science,

math, and engineering skills, which is also a priority for the Obama

administration. It also wants to fund new journalism efforts, including a new

Web portal combining PBS, public radio and local stations.

Public broadcasters see an opportunity in news. As the down

economy has taken a hit on commercial broadcasters, increasing attention has

been given to possible public funding models for journalism.