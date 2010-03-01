Reddington Joins PBS to Head Online Giving Effort
PBS is looking to boost fundraising and find new revenue
sources.
Brian Reddington, former director of institutional
advancement for the Smithsonian Institution, has joined PBS as senior VP of
development, to head up that effort.
Among his charters is to boost online giving.
PBS wants to create new programs to build kids' science,
math, and engineering skills, which is also a priority for the Obama
administration. It also wants to fund new journalism efforts, including a new
Web portal combining PBS, public radio and local stations.
Public broadcasters see an opportunity in news. As the down
economy has taken a hit on commercial broadcasters, increasing attention has
been given to possible public funding models for journalism.
