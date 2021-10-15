Redbox to Promote Curiosity, Include Select SVOD Content on AVOD and FAST Channels

Fast-moving Redbox has entered into yet another partnership, announcing a deal to promote Curiosity's subscription streaming service, and use some of the media company's non-ficiton content on its AVOD and FAST channels.

Curiosity's SVOD platform, Curiosity Stream, will be marketed as a premium subscription addition within the Redbox app, which starting in 2022, will offer Amazon Channels-like access to select subscription streaming services, alongside FAST service Redbox Free Live TV, AVOD platform Redbox On Demand and the Redbox transactional video-on-demand service.

Redbox said "select" customers will be offered a promotional trial for Curiosity Stream.

Meanwhile, content from Curiosity Stream will surface on Redbox's free ad-supported streaming channels "in the coming months."

The Curiosity deal follows a pact announced Thursday between Redbox and Lionsgate, in which the kiosk giant will distribute its movies through the Canadian mini-major studio, while also adding select Lionsgate titles to its FAST and AVOD libraries.

Redbox is midst of an aggressive transition into video streaming, attempting to parlay a customer list of around 40 million DVD rental kiosk users into dedicated video streamers.

Redbox is currently setting up an IPO through a special purpose acquisition company, the proceeds of which will underwrite this transition, the company said.

As for Curiosity, it recently rebranded its company moniker from "CuriosityStream." The SVOD service it operates is now called Curiosity Stream (two words and no longer mid-capped).