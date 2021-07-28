Redbox Signs Output with ‘Luke Cage’ Producer Charles Murray’s Command Films

Continuing work on its SPAC IPO-fueled transformation into a multi-platform streaming video company, Redbox announced an output deal with Luke Cage producer Charles Murray’s Command Films, calling for Redbox Entertainment to distribute six Command titles over the next three years.

Recently founded by Murray and veteran film executive Marc Danon, Command specializes in creating movies and TV shows that applying “black voices and experiences within commercial genres.”

“Redbox reaches diverse and vibrant communities across America, and our commitment to improving systemic inequalities through representation provides the ideal platform to elevate underrepresented voices and the art they create,” said Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox, in a statement. “When Marc introduced the plan he and Charles put forth with Command, I knew the partnership would provide an opportunity to develop films that entertain and inspire audiences while giving them ways to connect through stories that move them.”

Redbox, an 18-year-old company known for its DVD rental kiosks, is planning an initial public offering in the third quarter, structured around a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The company hopes to transition its user base of around 40 million price-conscious consumers who it says are late adopters to video streaming.

Redbox hopes to make these customers loyal users of its linear FAST and AVOD programming, as well as its online transactional service.

Underpinning these hopes, the company is investing in Redbox Entertainment, which acquires movies for distribution through the entire window chain, including theatrical and PVOD release.