Redbox Hires Former Amazon and Tubi PR Exec Peter Binazeski

Redbox has hired former Amazon and Tubi executive Peter Binazeski as head of public relations.

The hiring of the veteran streaming PR executive comes as Redbox embarks on a bold initiative to go public via special purpose acquisition company and attempt to transition around 40 million loyal DVD/Blu-ray kiosk rental customers into regular AVOD, FAST and TVOD denizens.

"I’m delighted that Peter is joining us to lead communications for Redbox,” said Redbox CEO Galen Smith, in a statement. “He brings many years of entertainment and corporate communications experience, which will be invaluable as we rapidly accelerate our growth.”

A former Warner Bros. Digital Distribution executive, Binazeski joined Amazon in 2013, right as it launched its Amazon Prime Video subscription VOD brand into scripted originals with seminal comedy efforts Alpha House and Betas.

He later transitioned to AVOD powerhouse Tubi, right before Fox acquired it and turned it into the lynchpin for its ad-supported streaming efforts.