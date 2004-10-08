Recuperating Rukeyser Bows Out

Due to ill health, PBS veteran Louis Rukeyser will not return to CNBC to host Louis Rukeyser’s Wall Street. CNBC will continue to air the program through Dec. 31, with Consuelo Mack as guest host, but the network said it will shutter production after that.

In a statement, Rukeyser said, “I am still recuperating from serious complications that have taken much longer than seemed reasonable over the past year--and I can no longer predict when I will be ready to rejoin.”

Rukeyser hosted his program on PBS for 32 years before defecting to CNBC in 2002.

The show also replays on the weekends on 162 public television stations. In June 2003, Rukeyser reupped for a new two-year deal.

