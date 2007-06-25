Recovering Kimmel Returns Tuesday

Jimmy Kimmel will return to the air Tuesday night, June 26, following his emergency appendectomy last Wednesday.

The host of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live was released last Thursday and said he was back in the office by Friday.

“I am doing fine,” Kimmel said. “Just the fact it is called an appendix is all you should need to know. They took it out and they threw it into the ocean.”

As if the surgery wasn’t unlucky enough, Kimmel’s first guest since the surgery will be insult expert Don Rickles. “We should have maybe gotten Kathy Lee Gifford or something to gently ease me back into the week,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel is also slated to co-host The ESPYs (with NBA star LeBron James) on ESPN on July 15 at 9 p.m. ET.