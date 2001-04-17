RecordTV.com put on permanent pause

RecordTV.com, a Web site enabling users to record TV shows, agreed to stop

using movie studios' copyrighted content, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That's the result of a settlement between RecordTV.com

(www.recordtv.com) and a dozen major entertainment companies which sued the site last June in federal court in Los Angeles. The suit accused the Web site, operated out of founder David Simon's home, of illegally using copyrighted TV shows taken from a Los Angeles-area cable signal.

Based on the settlement agreement, the court entered an injunction against Simon and RecordTV to prohibit him from streaming the entertainment companies' content or using their trademarks. RecordTV also agreed to pay $50,000 for the studios' legal fees. The suit originally sought more than $10 million in damages.

Simon told the Journal he'll

try to sell the site's remaining assets - its name and the programming he wrote

for it.