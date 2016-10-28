Recipients Announced for 2016 Diversity Leadership Awards

NewBay Media announced Oct. 28 the recipients of the diversity leadership awards.

The 14 honorees will be feted during a luncheon at the Diversity Discussion in Television & Video conference on Dec. 5.

“These awards recognize the leadership of those in the television and video industry who are having the must-have conversations, and are implementing the must-do list of diversity and inclusion-minded actions, both on screen and behind the scenes,” said Louis Hillelson, VP and group publisher of Broadcasting & Cable/Multichannel News/Next TV, which are owned by NewBay Media.

Those recognized include: Jose Velez Silva, VP multicultural marketing communications, Comcast Cable will receive the Consumer Marketing Executive Award; Ronald Mendez, managing partner, multicultural, MediaCom will receive the Media Planning Executive Award; Sean Cohan, president, international and digital media, A+E Networks is to receive the Content Distribution Executive Award; Adriana Waterston, senior VP insights & strategy, Horowitz Research will receive the Agency Executive Award for Research & Measurement; Juan Sepulveda, senior VP, system leadership, PBS will receive the Content Distribution Executive Award; Karina Dobarro, VP managing director, multicultural, Horizon Media will receive the Agency Executive Award for Media; Sofia Chang, executive VP, worldwide digital distribution & home entertainment, Home Box Office, Inc. will receive the Content Distribution Executive Award; Angela Northington, senior VP, content acquisitions, RLJ Entertainment and general manager, UMC - Urban Movie Channel will receive the Content Acquisition Executive Award; Elverage Allen, executive VP, advertising sales, Bounce TV & Katz Broadcasting will receive the Advertising Sales Executive Award; Juanjo Duran, head of NA multicultural content, YouTube will receive the Executive Award in the “Provider” category; and Stephen Espinoza, executive VP, general manager, Showtime Sports and Event Programming will receive the Executive Award in the “Programmer” category.

Three series will also be honored. ESPN's 30 for 30, O.J.: Made in America will be honored for Outstanding Special or documentary. FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story will receive the second series award for Outstanding Dramatic Re-Enactment. The third award recognizes the producers and creators of WGN America’s critically acclaimed, hit series Underground who will receive the Award for Producer/Showrunner Team of a Series. The team of executive producers includes: creators, writers and executive producers Misha Green and Joe Pokaski and executive producers John Legend, Akiva Goldsman, Tory Tunnell, Joby Harold, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius, and Anthony Hemingway, who serves as the director of the series.

For more on the event, which is presented by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News and takes place at the Convene Conference Center, go to http://www.thediversitydiscussion.com.