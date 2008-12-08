Recession 2008: Continuing Coverage of the Economic Impact on The Media Business
NBC Plans Shake-Up
Angela Bromstad to return, Katherine Pope expected to depart >>>
NBC Not Slashing Super Bowl Prices…Yet
Eight spots remain for annual advertising showcase. >>>
Tribune Weighs Bankruptcy
Move comes following third quarter loss. >>>
ZenithOptimedia Predicts 5.7% Ad-Market Drop
Ad agency revises forecast for North America, expects first global ad-spend drop since 2001. >>>
Viacom to Cut 850 Jobs
Viacom announced plans to cut 850 job Thursday, or 7% of its workforce, and says there will be no senior level raises in 2009. The cuts are part of restructuring that the company expects to result in a $200 million to $250 million savings in 2009. >>>
NBC Universal Lays Off Ad Sales Staff
NBC Universal began notifying scores of ad sales staff this week that they would be laid off as part of across the board cuts. >>>
Shortfall Season at CNBC
With the financial crisis boosting ratings and a massive new marketing campaign on deck, CNBC still must navigate the same economic challenges facing its viewers—including the specter of looming budget cuts. >>>
HD Special Report: High Definition Can Still Sparkle...Even In This Economy
This was the holiday season when analysts predicted that sales of high-definition televisions would take another sharp jump—until the financial meltdown. Now, with retailers bracing for slow holidays and consumers cutting back on bigticket purchases, high-definition TV sales may be more uncertain. >>>
Will the Economic Crisis Ground Mobile TV?
As broadcasters tout burgeoning mobile services, including mobile DTV, the financial crisis may prevent the technology from gaining market share.>>>
Home Shopper QVC To Cut 700 Jobs
TVB Revises Forecast to Reflect Bad Economy
Q&A: MLB Network's Art Marquez:
TV Revenue Down 8% at Tribune
Nexstar Revenue Up 9%
ABC Drags Disney Q4 Earnings
Gray TV Threatened With De-Listing
International Networks Boost Discovery Earnings
Scripps Reports 5% Bump in Q3 Station Revenue
Mediacom Revenue Up 7.4% in Third Quarter
TV Revenue Up At Fisher
Net Revenue Up Slightly at Sinclair
Affiliate Subscription Fees Could Help Viacom
Belo Reports 6.4% Q3 Revenue Drop
Revenue Flat At Hearst-Argyle
Liberty Stocks Down on Q3 Results
CBS Reports Loss After Write-Downs
Net Revenue Up at LIN
"Comcast Has ""Good, Not Great"" Q3"
Revenue Drops at Meredith
Revenue Down at McGraw-Hill
Still Grabbing Dollars in a Tough Economy
"Avid Posts Q3 Loss, Announces Further Restructuring"
Comcast Lays Off Up To 300 People
Comcast Spotlight Cuts Positions
Revenue Slips at Journal
Study: TV's Lower On Consumer Holiday Wish Lists
Media General Reports Q3 Revenue Drop
Report: Telemundo Lays Off 5%
Zucker Calls for $500M in Cuts at NBCU
Google Posts Strong Q3 Results
Analyst: Downturn Could Work Against Net Neutrality Legislation
Viacom Adjusts Earnings Downward
NBCU Profits Rise in Third Quarter
Viacom Adjusts Earnings Projections Amid Economic Uncertainty
"Election, Economy Only Primetime Hits"
"Stocks Spike, Slide After Bailout Vote"
NBCU Parent Issues Profit Warning
