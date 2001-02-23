Recess leads ABC kids' success

Led by animated series Recess, ABC's Saturday morning children's block swept the network competition on Sat., Feb. 17. ABC averaged a network-best 2.9 rating in the key kids 2-11 category, according to Nielsen Media Research. It was ABC's highest rated Saturday morning of the season. Recess-1 (9 a.m.) averaged a 3.6 rating and Recess-2 (9:30 a.m.) scored a 4.1 rating in kids 2-11. The WB finished in second place with a 2.7 rating in the demo, followed by Fox at a 2.1 and CBS at a 1.7.

- Susanne Ault