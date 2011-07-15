Rebekah Brooks Resigns as CEO of News Corp.'s News International

Rebekah Brooks, one of the execs at the center of the News of the World phone hacking scandal, has resigned as CEO of News Corp.'s News International, according to a statement from Chairman/CEO of News Corp., Europe and Asia, James Murdoch.

She has been replaced by Tom Mockridge, who has been running News Corp.'s European TV business.

Murdoch said the company will run ads in national newspapers apologizing to the nation. "We will follow this up in the future with communications about the actions we have taken to address the wrongdoing that occurred."

News Corp. will also send letters to its "commercial partners" updating future actions to address the scandal.

"The Company has made mistakes. It is not only receiving appropriate scrutiny, but is also responding to unfair attacks by setting the record straight," said Murdoch.

Murdoch also said the company has created an independent Management & Standards Committee that has "has direct governance and oversight from News Corporation Board members and is codifying standards that will be clear and enforced."

Brooks ran the British newspaper division whose now shuttered News of the World.