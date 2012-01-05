Rebecca Marks Extends Contract With NBC

Rebecca Marks, executive VP of NBC Entertainment Publicity, extended her contract on Thursday to remain with the network.

Marks

will continue to oversee publicity efforts for NBC's primetime,

late night and daytime programming, as well as the network's photo and

talent relations departments. She will still report to Richard Licata,

executive VP of communications for NBC Entertainment.

"Very

simply, the prospect of assembling a first rate PR team who will

shepherd NBC's media profile and brand successfully into the future

didn't seem complete without the extraordinary expertise and energy of

Rebecca," said Licata in making the announcement.

Marks has been with NBC since 2004.