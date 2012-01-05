Rebecca Marks Extends Contract With NBC
Rebecca Marks, executive VP of NBC Entertainment Publicity, extended her contract on Thursday to remain with the network.
Marks
will continue to oversee publicity efforts for NBC's primetime,
late night and daytime programming, as well as the network's photo and
talent relations departments. She will still report to Richard Licata,
executive VP of communications for NBC Entertainment.
"Very
simply, the prospect of assembling a first rate PR team who will
shepherd NBC's media profile and brand successfully into the future
didn't seem complete without the extraordinary expertise and energy of
Rebecca," said Licata in making the announcement.
Marks has been with NBC since 2004.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.