Rebecca Jarvis to Join CBS News' ‘Early Show'

Rebecca

Jarvis has joined CBS News as newsreader for the Saturday edition of The

Early Show, CBS News announced April 1. She will also serve as business

and economics correspondent for CBS News. Jarvis comes to CBS News

from CNBC. She left the NBC Universal business network last fall and

has now sat out her six-month non-compete clause.



She'll

be on The Early Show this weekend.

Jarvis

is the latest in a recent spate of TV news reporters to leave

cable for broadcast. CNN's Christiane Amanpour will begin hosting ABC's This

Week in August. Betty Nguyen left CNN for CBS where she's anchoring the CBS

Morning News. And Erica Hill also left CNN for CBS News where she is

currently the news reader on The Early Show and anchor of the Saturday

edition of the morning program.