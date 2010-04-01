Rebecca Jarvis to Join CBS News' ‘Early Show'
Rebecca
Jarvis has joined CBS News as newsreader for the Saturday edition of The
Early Show, CBS News announced April 1. She will also serve as business
and economics correspondent for CBS News. Jarvis comes to CBS News
from CNBC. She left the NBC Universal business network last fall and
has now sat out her six-month non-compete clause.
She'll
be on The Early Show this weekend.
Jarvis
is the latest in a recent spate of TV news reporters to leave
cable for broadcast. CNN's Christiane Amanpour will begin hosting ABC's This
Week in August. Betty Nguyen left CNN for CBS where she's anchoring the CBS
Morning News. And Erica Hill also left CNN for CBS News where she is
currently the news reader on The Early Show and anchor of the Saturday
edition of the morning program.
