RealNetworks to stream ABC News

ABC is making its news programming available to the 400,000 broadband

subscribers to RealNetworks' RealPlayer GoldPass subscription service.

Those subs will now get high-bit-rate streaming of live, breaking news,

online shows and on-demand viewing of ABC News programs from ABCNEWS.com.

On-demand versions of World News Tonight with Peter Jennings,

Nightline with Ted Koppel, and Sam Donaldson's Live in America

radio show and enhanced Webcasts are now available in their entirety to GoldPass

subscribers.

GoldPass will be re-christened RealOne in November.