RealNetworks to stream ABC News
ABC is making its news programming available to the 400,000 broadband
subscribers to RealNetworks' RealPlayer GoldPass subscription service.
Those subs will now get high-bit-rate streaming of live, breaking news,
online shows and on-demand viewing of ABC News programs from ABCNEWS.com.
On-demand versions of World News Tonight with Peter Jennings,
Nightline with Ted Koppel, and Sam Donaldson's Live in America
radio show and enhanced Webcasts are now available in their entirety to GoldPass
subscribers.
GoldPass will be re-christened RealOne in November.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.