Really Arresting Developments

WCSC-TV Charleston, S.C., has had two staffers arrested this month. Veteran News Director Donald Feldman was charged by local police with forging a station check to cover a credit-card payment. Within a day, the station's morning weatherman, Aaron Brillhart, was arrested by the FBI in an apparently separate investigation. Staffers at the market's top-rated station say they are in shock.

Brillhart, who had been with the Charleston station only briefly, is accused of sending threatening e-mail to a Pennsylvania television station where he once worked. Jerry Trently, news director for WHP-TV Harrisburg, told reporters he could not discuss the e-mail in detail but said it was disturbing enough to warrant contacting the FBI. Brillhart had worked for the station earlier this year. According to reports, Brillhart surrendered to authorities in Charleston on an indictment from a Pennsylvania grand jury and was released on bond.

Police say Feldman used an $11,500 check to cover an American Express payment. WCSC-TV General Manager Rita O'Neill said she could not comment except to confirm that Feldman was no longer with the station as of Wednesday, and that Assistant News Director Mary Rigby is running the news department. Feldman was a 15-year employee of the station.

Neither he nor his attorney was available for comment.