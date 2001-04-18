Reality TV ratings diverge

NBC and UPN provided a mixed bag of reality ratings on Tuesday night.

NBC's second installment of game show Weakest Link produced strong ratings once again, scoring the night's best ratings in adults 18-49. On the flip side, UPN's premiere of Chains of Love didn't catch on with too many viewers nationally.

Chains of Love, which was in development a year ago at NBC and then passed on to UPN, attracted only 2.95 million viewers and a 1.5 rating/4 share in adults 18-49, according to national figures from Nielsen Media Research.

In its second outing, NBC's Weakest Link averaged a 6.4/16 in adults 18-49 and 13.96 million viewers. The British import improved on its 18-49 Monday night figure (5.7/16), but lost over 700,000 viewers, according to Nielsen figures.

- Joe Schlosser