Reality Helps: TV Turns To Life-Changing Shows

Some of A&E's biggest stars next season will likely be

alcoholics, junkies and other addicts.

The network will run a second season of reality show

Intervention, thanks to the notable success

of its first season, with 13 episodes slated for fourth quarter. Since its

launch in March, the heart-wrenching series has averaged 1.3 million total

viewers—making it A&E's second-highest-rated program, behind

Dog the Bounty Hunter.

Intervention presents

straightforward portraits of addicts of various substances and practices who

have agreed to film a documentary about addiction, then surprises them with an

intervention attended by family members and friends.

The show and a bevy of new ones like it demonstrate that audiences

crave programs that document the vulnerable moments of a person's life, then

purport to heal the subjects they profile. Possibly a reaction to

mean-spirited, elimination-based competitions, the life-changing series have

earned ratings and accolades for the networks. HBO is still airing 85-minute

documentary Rehab, and ABC (The Miracle Workers) and NBC (Three Wishes) are looking to pull in viewers with

upcoming life-changing reality series.

But the emerging genre raises questions of how responsible the networks

are to the people they profile. Critics ask how ethical it is to be playing out

someone's personal struggles on TV. “Shows like Intervention trivialize the disease and how serious it

is,” says John Schwarzlose, president/CEO of the Betty Ford Center. “Why

does this need to be on TV? This is a private thing. I don't see what good it

does, I just don't. Have a documentary and show the value of interventions,

but don't go into the middle of families.”

Intervention-themed shows made the rounds for years, with skittish

executives at other networks passing on its controversial subject matter.

“The real question was, were we going to be able to do this?” says Nancy

Dubuc, A&E senior VP, non-fiction and alternative programming. “You're

essentially helping get people to rehab if they so choose.” A&E

executives eventually gave the show the nod to go to series after an emotional

pilot impressed them.

Intervention presents its

subjects' entire progression into the grips of dependence. Episodes begin

with family members, and often the addicts themselves, wistfully describing the

subjects' pre-addiction lives. Jeff VanVonderen, the show's Dr. Phil-like

star, says that interventions are a shock to the recipient. “You can't send

somebody a Hallmark card and say, we're inviting you to your intervention

next Saturday.”

The show follows its subjects right up to rehab and usually provides a

brief update on how they are doing later. To Dubuc, this sets

Intervention apart from other addiction

reality shows. “We're not there to exploit people and show them at rock

bottom and walk away,” she says. “That's going too far.”

Furthermore, A&E says, it has teamed with Partnership for a

Drug-Free America to co-produce town-hall meetings with Time Warner affiliates

in Houston and Cincinnati later this month as part of a public-outreach

campaign. Producers will film government officials and community members

affected by addictions for a classroom special.

Programming execs have long seen story-telling value in the life-change

theme. MTV's Made, a “lifestyle-makeover

series” that coaches young people in pursuit of a transformation, starts its

sixth season June 15.

This summer, ABC will bring back Brat

Camp, in which six families send their wayward teens to behavior

camp. Come midseason, it will follow up with The

Miracle Workers, which features a dream team of doctors who grant

patients life-changing treatment they otherwise couldn't access or

afford.

NBC this fall will debut Three

Wishes, an hour-long reality show in which born-again country singer

Amy Grant leads a team to small towns across America to “transform hopes into

a life-changing reality,” says the network. NBC started pursuing life-change

reality shows a year ago when it greenlighted the pilot for this season's

weight-loss challenge, The Biggest Loser.

After the show improved ratings in its time period by 116%, NBC shot several

life-changing reality pilots this year and put Three

Wishes to series.

“It was as much to be different as to be positive,” says NBC

Executive VP Jeff Gaspin, who gave Three

Wishes its go-ahead. “How many more 16-contestant, two-team

vote-off shows can you have?”