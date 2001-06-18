Reality gives NBC a split with CBS

The Weakest Link produced its lowest ratings to date, but its was enough to give NBC a Sunday night split with CBS, with an assist from a reality re-run.

Weakest Link hit a 3.2 rating, 10 share among adults 18-49 and drew 9.2 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. It actually lost among adults during its time period to reruns of The Simpsons (3.4/12) and Malcolm in the Middle (3.5/12) on Fox, despite a strong lead-in from U.S. Open viewers. NBC's repeat of Fear Factor, which debuted last Monday, hit a 3.5/10.

NBC won the night among 18-49ers with a 3.1 average to Fox's 2.5, while CBS won in total viewers, with 9.2 million to NBC's 8.6 million. CBS's repeat of an original movie, Chance of a Lifetime drew 9.8 million takers, and a Touched By An Angel rerun drew 8.5 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco