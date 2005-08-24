Reality Execs Get Talent Clearinghouse

While it may be easy to find beauties for reality shows these days, it may be tougher to find the geeks—so one company is launching a web service to help reality producers cast a wider net.

RTVStar.com this week is unveiling a Web site that streamlines the application process for reality show wannabes. “RTVStar.com does for reality TV what the ‘common application’ did for college applications,” said Brian Ostrovsky, CEO of RTVStar.com.

For $24.99 per year, people desperate to get their 15 minutes of pseudo-fame can complete a comprehensive casting application and upload a digital video and photographs. The company will make the database available free of charge to established reality TV casting execs.

Producers Eric Bischoff and Jason Hervey of Bischoff/Hervey Entertainment (I Want to Be a Hilton) are co-chairmen of the company’s advisory board.