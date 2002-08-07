Real World movie falls flat
MTV: Music Television's reality version of TheReal World scored better ratings
than its fictional spin-off movie.
MTV's original movie Real World: The Lost Season, which spoofs the
long-running reality show, grabbed a 2.1 rating and 2.2 million viewers for its
debut Tuesday night.
The latest installment of the Real World in Chicago, in contrast,
regularly notched ratings above a 3.0.
The Real World movie tracks a fictional cast kidnapped by a producer (and
wanna-be cast member) who forces them to live out a Real World experience
in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The 12th season of the Real World -- this installment is set in Las
Vegas -- kicks off in the fall.
