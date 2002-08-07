Real World movie falls flat

MTV: Music Television's reality version of TheReal World scored better ratings

than its fictional spin-off movie.

MTV's original movie Real World: The Lost Season, which spoofs the

long-running reality show, grabbed a 2.1 rating and 2.2 million viewers for its

debut Tuesday night.

The latest installment of the Real World in Chicago, in contrast,

regularly notched ratings above a 3.0.

The Real World movie tracks a fictional cast kidnapped by a producer (and

wanna-be cast member) who forces them to live out a Real World experience

in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The 12th season of the Real World -- this installment is set in Las

Vegas -- kicks off in the fall.