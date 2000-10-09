Real World IX MTV

Viewers 18-34 Men: 786,000

Viewers 18-34 Women: 959,000

Viewers 18-34 All: 1,745,000

When it comes to original cable programming, MTV's Real World series continues to have lasting appeal. This season's The Real World New Orleans, captures the lives of seven strangers living and working together in a city known for its decadence. The cast members must co-produce and host their own cable-access television program.

The show, an MTV staple of eight years, ranks first among women and all viewers 18 to 34 and comes in second with males 18 to 34. MTV says Real World IX has an average rating of 3.81. It airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. (ET) and is produced by Bunim-Murray Productions.