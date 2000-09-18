Real to real

You want more reality. Well, ready or not, here comes UPN. Among a slew of reality pilots: Temptation Manor, from Renegade Entertainment, which follows three young couples at a luxury resort. The catch: Each trades partners for a day-and night. UPN has also ordered a pilot for Getaway, a reality project from producer Paul Stojanovich. The concept is controlled car chases. Contestants will attempt to outrun faux cops in deserted towns.