The real deals

Twentieth Television may have decided not to go forward with talk project The Real Deal

for next year, but the studio apparently thinks several of the show's prospective co-hosts are 'the real deal.' Growing Pain's

Alan Thicke is out of the mix, but sources say former Chicago Bull and current Fox Sports commentator Reggie Theus (above) and comics Kevin Meaney, Mike Richards and Marianne Curan are all still under consideration.

The studio has confirmed that it's planning a syndicated vehicle with Jillian Barberie, co-anchor of KTTV(TV) Los Angeles' Good Day L.A.