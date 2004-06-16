Reagan Funeral Tops Cable Ratings

Fox News Channel's coverage of former President Ronald Reagan's funeral was last week's most-watched cable program. Fox News attracted 6.2 million viewers for its 10 p.m. hour June 11.

The next-most-watched program was on MTV: Music Television, which drew 5.9 million viewers for its June 10 2004 MTV Movie Awards telecast.

Fox's Reagan coverage helped push the network into cable's top five for the week of June 7-13. The news net averaged 1.94 million viewers in prime time.

The Disney Channel boasted the biggest audience for the week, with 2.34 million viewers in prime. TNT was second with 2.38 million viewers, followed by TBS twith 2.3 million. USA rounded out the top five with an average 2.27 million.

The Disney Channel's latest original movie, Zenon: Z23, drew 4.18 million viewers for its June 11 debut.