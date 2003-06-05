Ready ... aim ... mail
There remains a difference of opinion on just how many cards and letters came
into the Federal Communications Commission on the media-ownership proceeding,
with some, including commissioners Jonathan Adelstein and Michael Copps, saying
close to 750,000, and others, including chairman Michael Powell, favoring
500,000.
Either way, a large portion of those were from the National Rifle
Association.
According to Powell, some 300,000 were in the form of generally duplicative
postcards from the NRA.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.