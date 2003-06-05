Ready ... aim ... mail

There remains a difference of opinion on just how many cards and letters came

into the Federal Communications Commission on the media-ownership proceeding,

with some, including commissioners Jonathan Adelstein and Michael Copps, saying

close to 750,000, and others, including chairman Michael Powell, favoring

500,000.

Either way, a large portion of those were from the National Rifle

Association.

According to Powell, some 300,000 were in the form of generally duplicative

postcards from the NRA.