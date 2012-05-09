Reach Extension From Out-of-Home Ads Touted in Study

The Outdoor Advertising

Association of America has released a new study that it hopes will show

marketers how out-of-home advertising can increase ROI -- provided the ads are

placed where consumers are likely to be receptive to the messages.





The study, conducted by the

Media Behavior Institute and titled "USA TouchPoints," found that more than 80%

of Americans can be reached on a daily basis while away from home and work. And

it suggests multiple out-of-home formats that are most effective at reaching

the consumers.





The report posits that when

added to other media, out-of-home ads can potentially increase consumer reach.

Adding billboards to online advertising, for example, could more than double

afternoon reach. The report also found the consumers feel positively while

exposed to out-of-home ads, and on an emotional index, billboard audiences have

a higher percentage of positive feelings than TV commercial audiences.





"Americans often feel more

positive when outside the home engaged in the daily activities of life, making

OOH advertising the best choice for reaching consumers when they are feeling

their best," says Nancy Fletcher, OAAA president and CEO.





The analysis of the study was

based on data from 1,000 smartphone diaries. Data was captured every 30 minutes

over 10 days, tracking details such as location, media use, social setting,

emotion and activities.





Some of the findings and

conclusions include:





The peak time for reaching

consumers outside the home is from noon to 6 p.m.

Consumers spend about as much

time outside the home on weekends as they do on weekdays, but patterns vary

based on age and income level.

While outside the home,

consumers are doing things crucial to marketers, such as using media and being

reached by messages, socializing and influencing others and shopping and making

purchases.

Outdoor billboards are not

the only way to reach people outside the home. Ads can be bought in airports,

hotels, at grocery stores and supermarkets and at gyms, among other locations.

Adding outdoor billboards to

a TV campaign can add 17% more reach; adding billboards to an online campaign

can add 65% more reach; to a radio campaign, 41% more reach; to a social

network campaign, 200% more reach; and adding billboards to a mobile campaign

can increase reach by 300%.