RDF USA, Zodiak Entertainment US Announce Merger

RDF USA has merged with Zodiak Entertainment US to become Zodiak USA, according to a Wednesday announcement from RDF.

RDF USA CEO Grant Mansfield becomes CEO Zodiak USA and all RDF USA senior management will transition to Zodiak USA, including Chief Creative Officer Natalka Znak. The group will continue operating from Los Angeles and New York.

The renamed company will serve as the U.S. pipeline for all of Zodiak Entertainment Group's programming, including production companies across 20 countries worldwide. It is also charged with creating original unscripted series for broadcast and cable nets. All Zodiak USA formats will be distributed by Zodiak.

"We've had an incredibly busy and exciting year, selling and producing new shows and winning pickups from networks," said Mansfield. "The Zodiak deal gives our broadcast and cable clients access to hundreds of formats, both scripted and unscripted, from around the world."