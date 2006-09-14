RDF Introduces Hippo-T Hop

RDF Media Group has entered into a deal with Lion King director Rob Minkoff’s Cinemation production company to produce and shop an animated kids series called The Adventures of Hippo-T Hopp.

RDF will hold all television rights and shop the series domestically, after an initial run in the United Kingdom.The series is comprised of 26 half hours and will be taken out internationally at MIPCOM with an eye toward a 2008 launch.

The series is from Minkoff and John Simper Jr. RDF Television's Nigel Packard will be an executive producer.