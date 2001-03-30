RCN's McCourt gets $2M stock bonus

It's been a pretty tough year for overbuilder RCN Corp. and its

shareholders, but chairman David McCourt nevertheless received $2 million in

restricted stock.

The shares, which can be sold in three chunks over three years, were given in

lieu of the $2 million cash bonus McCourt received in 1999.

RCN shares have dropped about 90 percent in the past year, and the

company acknowledged that it was becoming overextended and is cutting back plans

to construct new cable/telephone networks.

McCourt got his shares Feb. 21, a day when they were valued at $8.37

each. RCN's stock closed at $6.06 Friday.