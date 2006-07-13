RCN Sponsors Gay Games

Cable operator RCN is sponsoring the Gay Games, which kick off July 15 in Chicago.

As a "global sponsor," the company gets to slap its logo on banners and T-shirts, plus all print materials distributed during the games. It also gets to be the exclusive sponsor of women's softball at the games, and will have a booth at the event.

It is the first time the company has sponsored the games, which is more festival than competition, since they are open to anyone, with no qualifying events or athletic requirements, and plenty of art and culture thrown in.

"We are excited about the opportunity to sponsor the Gay Games," said RCN Chicago VP/GM Tom McKay, in announcing the sponsorship. "RCN's employees and customers come from a wide variety of cultural backgrounds."

