RCN Renews CEO, Names Chairman

Cable operator RCN’s board gave CEO Peter Aquino a new three-year contract and announced a new chairman of the board.

Retiring executive chairman James Mooney, who has served in that role since 2005, will be replaced by board member Michael Katzenstein, who was named non-executive chairman of the board. Katzenstein has served on RCN’s board since 2005.

Aquino has served as the company’s president and CEO since 2004, when it emerged from bankruptcy.

RCN is a provider of video and data services with operations in Boston, Chicago, eastern Pennsylvania, New York and Washington, D.C. The company had 413,000 customers as of the end of September.