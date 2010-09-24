RCNEx-CEO Aquino Joins TiVo Board

TiVo

announced that Peter Aquino -- the former president and CEO RCN, who struck a

strategic deal to use TiVo boxes as the operator’s primary DVR platform -- was

named to its board effective Sept 22.



Aquino,

49, headed RCN from December 2004 until August 2010, departing after the

company was taken private by private equity firm ABRY Partners.

He will receive stock grants worth about $300,000 based on TiVo’s current share

price, comprising 25,000 stock options that vest over the course of four years

and 8,300 shares of restricted stock to vest 25% annually on the grant

anniversary over four years.

With

his addition, TiVo's board will increase to eight members, including seven

independent, outside directors.

