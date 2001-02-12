Razorfish Scales Back
Razorfish is laying off 400 employees throughout its offices in 15 cities in what will amount to a 22% reduction of its staff of 1,800. It's the second round of layoffs since October for the digital-technology/design firm that has worked with CBS, NBC, PBS and Court TV.
