Raymond's Rosenthal Far From Bored

Fresh off his big Emmy win, Everybody Loves Raymond co-creator and executive producer Phil Rosenthal says while it is “too early” to talk about the proposed Raymond spin-off, he has plenty of other projects keeping him busy these days.

Talk has swirled since actor Brad Garrett spilled the beans at the Emmys last weekend about a spin-off based around his character in the show. While Rosenthal is reportedly in line to head up a new project, word is he wants most or all of his Raymond staff, which would make the show very expensive from the outset.

“There’s just nothing to say right now,” Rosenthal says.

But in the mean time, Rosenthal is testing his acting chops, as he recently finished shooting a role in a new movie called “The TV Set.” The film is about the development of a TV show and stars David Duchovny and Sigourney Weaver.

“I play a network executive. I had some insight to bring to the role,” he says.

Rosenthal will also appear in an October episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm in which he is playing cards with Larry David and Kevin Nealon, among others.

Rosenthal says he can get used to the life of an actor. “After what I’ve been doing for nine years, acting is a vacation,” he says.

But Rosenthal is also finishing up a “hopefully humorous” autobiography and talking about a few screenplays, for which he would write with an eye towards directing.

“I’m busier now than I’ve ever been,” he says. “On the show, I just focused on the one thing.”