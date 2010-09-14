Raymond E. Joslin- Founder and Former President, Hearst Entertainment & Syndication

Ray Joslin is founder and former president of Hearst Entertainment & Syndication, senior vice president and former member of the board of directors of the Hearst Corp., having served for over 24 years.

Ray is a cable television pioneer, a United States media ambassador and corporate entrepreneur, carving successful careers in both the cable television systems and cable programming industries. He was an initial partner in Continental Cablevision, and has been responsible for the franchising and construction of approximately 50 cable television systems and the formation of about 20 successful companies in the media and entertainment industries.

In 1981, Joslin established a joint venture between Hearst and ABC Television that resulted in the birth of several of the world's leading cable networks including ESPN, Lifetime Television, and A&E Networks with Cap Cities/ABC and NBC. He co-chaired the boards of directors of A&E Networks and Lifetime Television for over 2 decades (1981-2004) and was a member of the board of directors of ESPN 1991-2004. Through mid-2010, these networks have spawned over 40 additional networks throughout the television world.

Joslin's other former trusteeships and board memberships include: trustee of Trinity College (1990-2007); chairman and founding trustee for life of the Walter Kaitz Foundation; trustee of Boys Hope of New York; board member of the American Museum of the Moving Image; and member of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

A native of Rhode Island, Joslin received a B.A. degree in economics from Trinity College and has attended Carnegie Institute of Technology and Harvard Business School, SCMP.