Raycom Teams With Auburn on Journalism 'Teaching Hospital'

Raycom Media is teaming with Auburn University to train the next generation of multimedia journalists.

Students in Auburn's school of communications and journalism will work with Raycom TV stations staffers to get "hands-on" experience producing stories for TV, the Web and other platforms out of their own studio a block from campus.

Raycom will provide equipment, editing software, cameras, sets, furniture and the expertise of their media professionals, in what is being described as a teaching hospital approach advocated for by some leading journalism foundations, Raycom points out in announcing the effort.

Raycom will also benefit from the students' efforts. It will house a news bureau in the studio space, allowing the students both to observe and work with staffers of Raycom's WSFA Auburn and WTVM Columbus, Ga., but also produce digital and video material for those stations' newscasts and web sites.

Raycom could also benefit from a more prepared multimedia journalism work force given that it owns or provides services to 52 TV stations in 36 markets.