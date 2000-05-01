Raycom served by Leitch

Station group Raycom Media, which has selected Leitch Technology as its supplier of broadcast video servers (B & C, March 13), has already begun standardizing its stations on the Leitch VR server platform. Three of Raycom's 36 stations are using the Leitch servers, including CBS affiliate WOIO-TV Cleveland, which has a 10-channel VR-420 package with 50-GB drives. The station is also using a number of Leitch 6800 series cards to handle analog-to-digital signal conversion.