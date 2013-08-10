Raycom Media and Dish Network Reach Retrans Agreement

Raycom Media and Dish Network reached a new retransmission-consent agreement on Friday night that will restore service of Raycom TV stations to the DBS provider's subscribers in 36 markets, the companies said in a joint statement.

Service to Dish customers is expected to be restored overnight. The stations had been dark on Dish since Aug. 1.

Raycom owns stations in 18 states, including Texas, Louisiana and Florida.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed at press time.