Raycom Executive VP/COO Daugherty Sets Retirement

Wayne Daugherty, executive VP and chief operating officer of Raycom Media, will retire as of Dec. 31, wrapping up a colorful 44 years in the television industry. Daugherty joined Raycom as a group VP in 1997 and was elevated to executive VP and COO in 2006.

"Wayne's dedication and commitment to Raycom Media throughout the years has played a substantial role in the growth and success of our organization," said Paul McTear, Raycom President and CEO. "Although we will miss him, he has more than earned the right to spend more time with his family, friends, volunteer efforts and hobbies. We at Raycom Media extend our warmest wishes for the future to Wayne and his family."

Daugherty began his career in television sales with WSFA Montgomery (Ala.). He was general sales manager, station manager and general manager of WTVM Columbus (Ga.) until it was purchased by AFLAC Broadcasting in 1989. He then joined the AFLAC Broadcast corporate staff, was an executive VP and later became president of the AFLAC Broadcast Group until it was sold to Raycom in 1997.

He was CBS affiliates board chairman 2010-2012.

Daugherty is looking forward to relaxing. "My wife Belinda and I have plans to enjoy the days ahead but we will never forget Raycom or its employees who over the years have meant so much to us," he said. "We are excited about traveling and seeing our grandchildren more often. Some of our time will be spent volunteering in an effort to give back to a community that has been so good to us."